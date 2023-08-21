Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa is being courted by China, Russia and the US. Why the continent shouldn't pick sides

By Bhaso Ndzendze, Associate Professor (International Relations), University of Johannesburg
Some three decades since the end of the Cold War, the world order is undergoing a structural transformation. At the heart of it is the challenge posed to the hegemony of the US. This is primarily being led by Russia and China which are discontented with Washington’s excesses across the global stage. The most recent example of this rebellion was the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Fiona Hill, a British-American foreign affairs specialist, observed thatThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Take a tour of Trinidad & Tobago's Virtual Steelpan Museum
~ US band The Killers had a rough crash-course in Georgian politics
~ Ticks are becoming a growing health risk in the UK – here's why
~ Faith Kipyegon: from walking to school in rural Kenya to setting world athletics alight
~ Chandrayaan-3: India hopes to land a rover on the Moon for the first time
~ Lionesses can return home with pride – but here’s what the FA needs to do to win with the stars of the future
~ To predict future sea level rise, we need accurate maps of the world's most remote fjords
~ A billion people in Africa are at a climate risk blind spot
~ Only Sharia-following women can engage in Kuwaiti politics
~ Cambodia: Problematic laws and restrictions on information are threatening digital rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter