Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chandrayaan-3: India hopes to land a rover on the Moon for the first time

By Ian Whittaker, Senior Lecturer in Physics, Nottingham Trent University
On Wednesday August 23, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) mission Chandrayaan-3 will deploy its lander and rover to the surface of the Moon.

As the name suggests, this is the third mission in a programme of Indian lunar exploration. Various problems affected the previous two Chandrayaan satellites, so officials at the Indian space agency will be hoping for a fully successful mission this time.

So what will Chandrayaan-3 do? We already have some nice…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Take a tour of Trinidad & Tobago's Virtual Steelpan Museum
~ US band The Killers had a rough crash-course in Georgian politics
~ Africa is being courted by China, Russia and the US. Why the continent shouldn't pick sides
~ Ticks are becoming a growing health risk in the UK – here's why
~ Faith Kipyegon: from walking to school in rural Kenya to setting world athletics alight
~ Lionesses can return home with pride – but here’s what the FA needs to do to win with the stars of the future
~ To predict future sea level rise, we need accurate maps of the world's most remote fjords
~ A billion people in Africa are at a climate risk blind spot
~ Only Sharia-following women can engage in Kuwaiti politics
~ Cambodia: Problematic laws and restrictions on information are threatening digital rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter