To predict future sea level rise, we need accurate maps of the world's most remote fjords

By Martin Jakobsson, Professor of Marine Geology and Geophysics, Stockholm University
Some of the world’s biggest glaciers flow into fjords in Greenland and we need to know what they’ll bump into on the seabed.The Conversation


