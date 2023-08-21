Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: Mass Killings of Migrants at Yemen Border

By Human Rights Watch
Read a text description of this video Text on Screen: WARNING This video contains violent images and descriptions including people being shot at, and dead bodies. Viewer discretion advised. Actor’s Voices have been used to protect the identity of the people Human Rights Watch interviewed for the film. Audio recording, Actors’ Voice: Even when I remember, I cry. I saw a guy calling for help, he lost both his legs. He was screaming and saying, “are you leaving me here? Please don’t leave me.” We couldn’t help him because we were running for our lives. Voiceover: Ethiopian migrants and asylum seekers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
