Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'An extraordinary dynamo': Doris Taylor founded Meals on Wheels and helped elect Don Dunstan

By Carolyn Collins, ARC Research Fellow, University of Adelaide
When Doris Taylor became paralysed, her mother was advised to put her in a Home for Incurables. Instead, Doris helped elect a reforming South Australian premier and founded a national institution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ LNP takes lead in Queensland Resolve poll, but Labor still far ahead in Victoria
~ Saudi Arabia: Mass Killings of Migrants at Yemen Border
~ The intergenerational report will prepare us for 2063 – but what exactly is it?
~ Painting the unfamiliar: why the first European paintings of Australian animals look so alien to our eyes
~ The interactive art of Rafael Lozano-Hemmer: psychic resonance, surveillance and a murmuration of lights
~ Hopes fade for ‘room temperature superconductor’ LK-99, but quantum zero-resistance research continues
~ Is it worth investing in a battery for your rooftop solar? Here's what buyers need to know (but often can't find out)
~ What harm could one coal mine do? Plenty – 1.7 million Hiroshima bombs of heat for starters
~ It's Book Week but your child is too anxious to take part. 5 expert tips to save the day
~ Iran: Respect families’ right to commemorate loved ones killed during uprising without reprisals on one-year anniversary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter