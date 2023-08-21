Tolerance.ca
What harm could one coal mine do? Plenty – 1.7 million Hiroshima bombs of heat for starters

By Simon Campbell, Senior research fellow and lecturer, Monash University
This year, the Australian government rejected Clive Palmer’s coal mine proposal – but approved three others. Over 100 more fossil fuel projects are in the decision pipeline.

Why are we still approving coal projects…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
