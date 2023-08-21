Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Who gets to be healthy? The 'social determinants of health' can reduce inequities, but many policies neglect them

By Clare Littleton, Associate Professor and Deputy Director of the Centre for Healthy Sustainable Development, Torrens University Australia
Caitlin Reader, Research Assistant at the Centre for Healthy Sustainable Development, Torrens University Australia
The “social determinants of health” is a fancy way of describing a simple idea: that a person’s health is influenced not just by what they eat or do but also by social factors.

These include:

  • access to education (including in early childhood)

  • your parents’ income

  • being able to afford fresh fruit and vegetables

  • access to decent housing and healthcare

  • whether a child or their family face discrimination.

There’s growing awareness among researchers and policymakers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
