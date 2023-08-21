Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 tips for getting off gas at home – for a cleaner, cheaper, healthier all-electric future

By Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Alan Pears, Senior Industry Fellow, RMIT University
Nicola Willand, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Thinking about getting your home off gas, but don’t know where to begin? Here’s a few handy tips to get you on your way.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The intergenerational report will prepare us for 2063 – but what exactly is it?
~ Painting the unfamiliar: why the first European paintings of Australian animals look so alien to our eyes
~ The interactive art of Rafael Lozano-Hemmer: psychic resonance, surveillance and a murmuration of lights
~ 'An extraordinary dynamo': Doris Taylor founded Meals on Wheels and helped elect Don Dunstan
~ Hopes fade for ‘room temperature superconductor’ LK-99, but quantum zero-resistance research continues
~ Is it worth investing in a battery for your rooftop solar? Here's what buyers need to know (but often can't find out)
~ What harm could one coal mine do? Plenty – 1.7 million Hiroshima bombs of heat for starters
~ It's Book Week but your child is too anxious to take part. 5 expert tips to save the day
~ Iran: Respect families’ right to commemorate loved ones killed during uprising without reprisals on one-year anniversary
~ Future Bleak for Rohingya in Bangladesh, Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter