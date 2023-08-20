Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Civilian support for military coups is rising in parts of Africa: why the reasons matter

By Carlos García Rivero, Associate Professor, Universitat de València
On the night of 13 January 1963, Togo’s President Sylvanus Olympio was shot dead by rebels in the first military coup staged in Africa. A long list, as shown below, was to come. From the 1960s to the end of the millennium, there were an average of four military coups a year on the continent. By the end of the 1990s this phenomenon seemed to have faded away.

But since August 2020 six African nations have suffered seven coups or attempted coups.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ozempic, the 'miracle drug,' and the harmful idea of a future without fat
~ A new approach to environmental, social and governance policies is needed before it's too late
~ Gender inequality will still be an issue at the Paris 2024 Olympics — despite the Games being gender-balanced
~ 'Care' economy to balloon in an Australia of 40.5 million: Intergenerational Report
~ Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term
~ How does Jamaica communicate about the climate crisis with the blind and visually impaired?
~ Iran: Mass Arrests of Women’s Rights Defenders
~ Hurricane Hilary triggers Southern California's first tropical storm warning ever, with heavy rain and flash flooding forecast
~ Yellowknife and Kelowna wildfires burn in what is already Canada's worst season on record
~ Hurricane Hilary triggers California's first tropical storm watch ever, with heavy rain and flash flooding forecast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter