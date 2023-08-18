Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Southern African Leaders Silent over Abuses in Mozambique

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A military convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces in Pemba, Mozambique, August 5, 2021. © 2021 Alfredo Zuniga/AFP via Getty Images Leaders from across Southern Africa met in Angola’s capital, Luanda, this week to discuss, among other issues, their military mission in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique. Civilians in the region have suffered horrendous human rights abuses at the hands of the Islamic State-linked armed group Al-Shabab and the Mozambican forces fighting them. Since 2021, thousands of soldiers from different countries of the Southern African Development…


