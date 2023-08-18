Tolerance.ca
70 years ago, an Anglo-US coup condemned Iran to decades of oppression – but now the people are fighting back

By Simin Fadaee, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, University of Manchester
The 1953 coup d'etat in Iran ushered in a period of exploitation and oppression that has continued – despite a subsequent revolution that led to huge changes – for 70 years. Each year on August 19, the anniversary of the coup, millions of Iranians ask themselves what would have happened if the US and UK had not conspired all those years ago to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected leader.

Iran, the Middle…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
