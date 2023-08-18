Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rising temperatures mean more air conditioning which means more electricity is needed – rooftop solar is a perfect fit

By Tom Rogers, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Energy Engineering, Nottingham Trent University
Amin Al-Habaibeh, Professor of Intelligent Engineering Systems, Nottingham Trent University
Angelines Donastorg Sosa, Assistant Lecturer in Renewable Energy & Energy Management, Coventry University
Vahid Vahidinasab, Associate Professor of Power and Energy Systems, Nottingham Trent University
On June 12 this year, the UK’s last remaining coal-fired power station was awoken from a 46-day slumber to meet demand for electricity to run air-conditioning units.

These were rare circumstances as hot weather across the country combined with low wind, a nuclear power station under maintenance and a faulty electricity interconnector with Norway. But the weather is only going to get hotter, and the incident has shed light on the vital role…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A writer thriving in the Nepali diaspora: An interview with Krishna Bajgai
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: WA Premier Roger Cook on Labor's conference and his state's issues
~ How tracking menopause symptoms can give women more control over their health
~ Weight loss: drinking a gallon of water a day probably won’t help you lose weight
~ Edwardian local press invented the 'middlebrow' with a lively mix of local news, reviews and fiction
~ Climate change is making debt more expensive – new study
~ Why Indonesia needs a long-term plan beyond subsidies to electrify its transport
~ Snapchat's 'creepy' AI blunder reminds us that chatbots aren't people. But as the lines blur, the risks grow
~ View from The Hill: Labor conference gives Albanese a firm ‘yes’ on AUKUS
~ First Person: ‘Immense psychological injuries’ following 2003 attack on UN Baghdad
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter