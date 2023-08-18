Rising temperatures mean more air conditioning which means more electricity is needed – rooftop solar is a perfect fit
By Tom Rogers, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Energy Engineering, Nottingham Trent University
Amin Al-Habaibeh, Professor of Intelligent Engineering Systems, Nottingham Trent University
Angelines Donastorg Sosa, Assistant Lecturer in Renewable Energy & Energy Management, Coventry University
Vahid Vahidinasab, Associate Professor of Power and Energy Systems, Nottingham Trent University
On June 12 this year, the UK’s last remaining coal-fired power station was awoken from a 46-day slumber to meet demand for electricity to run air-conditioning units.
These were rare circumstances as hot weather across the country combined with low wind, a nuclear power station under maintenance and a faulty electricity interconnector with Norway. But the weather is only going to get hotter, and the incident has shed light on the vital role…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 18, 2023