Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is making debt more expensive – new study

By Patrycja Klusak, Affiliated Researcher, Bennett Institute of Public Policy, University of Cambridge and Associate Professor in Banking and Finance, University of East Anglia
Matt Burke, WTW Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Earth is overheating due to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels. This is “the biggest market failure the world has seen” according to economist Nicholas Stern. The rational behaviour of companies that pollute by making profitable commodities, and consequences of most people’s desire to drive everywhere are creating irrational outcomes for everyone: an increase in the average global temperature which threatens to make the planet uninhabitable.

But our recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A writer thriving in the Nepali diaspora: An interview with Krishna Bajgai
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: WA Premier Roger Cook on Labor's conference and his state's issues
~ How tracking menopause symptoms can give women more control over their health
~ Rising temperatures mean more air conditioning which means more electricity is needed – rooftop solar is a perfect fit
~ Weight loss: drinking a gallon of water a day probably won’t help you lose weight
~ Edwardian local press invented the 'middlebrow' with a lively mix of local news, reviews and fiction
~ Why Indonesia needs a long-term plan beyond subsidies to electrify its transport
~ Snapchat's 'creepy' AI blunder reminds us that chatbots aren't people. But as the lines blur, the risks grow
~ View from The Hill: Labor conference gives Albanese a firm ‘yes’ on AUKUS
~ First Person: ‘Immense psychological injuries’ following 2003 attack on UN Baghdad
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter