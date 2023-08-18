Tolerance.ca
Interested, curious and empathetic, Michael Parkinson helped bridge the gap between Australia and England

By Lea Redfern, Lecturer, Discipline of Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Michael Parkinson, who has died at 88, demonstrated the art of the good interview night after night. He practised deep listening, giving his interviewee his full attention, but he was always aware of the audience. While he was asking questions on behalf of the audience and advocating for the audience, he always had the person he was interviewing as his focus.

As host of Parkinson (1971–82 and 1998–2007) and Parkinson in Australia (1979–83), he was a big presence on Australian TV. He was television the whole family could watch together, never unsuitable for children.

© The Conversation -
