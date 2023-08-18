Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US navy is still more powerful than China's: more so than the Australian government is letting on

By Greg Austin, Adjunct Professor, Australia-China Relations Institute, University of Technology Sydney
Part of the rationale for acquiring nuclear-powered subs is to counter China’s growing military influence. But the US navy still remains much more powerful than China’s.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First Person: ‘Immense psychological injuries’ following 2003 attack on UN Baghdad
~ ‘Wouldn't want to be on any other team’: the queer joy of watching the Matildas at the 'outest' World Cup ever
~ Interested, curious and empathetic, Michael Parkinson helped bridge the gap between Australia and England
~ Nearly two-thirds of the top fossil fuel producers in Australia and the world aren’t on track for 1.5℃ climate target
~ Australia Should Prioritize Humanitarian Visas for Afghans
~ Curious Kids: why do babies cry when they come out of their mum?
~ Escaping justice: A flawed investigative body fails to curb RCMP sexual misconduct
~ Thousands of migratory birds will make NZ landfall in spring – will they bring a deadly bird flu with them?
~ A carbon tax on investment income could be more fair and quickly make it less profitable to pollute − here's why
~ Doug Ford's Greenbelt scandal: The beginning of the end of his years in power?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter