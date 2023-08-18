Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
‘Wouldn't want to be on any other team’: the queer joy of watching the Matildas at the 'outest' World Cup ever

By Lee Wallace, Professor, Film Studies, University of Sydney
Victoria Rawlings, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney School of Education and Social Work, University of Sydney
Like the rest of Australia, we have been following the world cup with growing emotional intensity. From the group chat to TikTok, the online alt-commentary on the game has been a joy.The Conversation


