Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: why do babies cry when they come out of their mum?

By Hannah Dahlen, Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University
Crying triggers changes in how a newborn baby gets their oxygen. But not all new babies cry, and it’s not always a problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Escaping justice: A flawed investigative body fails to curb RCMP sexual misconduct
~ Thousands of migratory birds will make NZ landfall in spring – will they bring a deadly bird flu with them?
~ A carbon tax on investment income could be more fair and quickly make it less profitable to pollute − here's why
~ Doug Ford's Greenbelt scandal: The beginning of the end of his years in power?
~ A changing climate, growing human populations and widespread fires contributed to the last major extinction event − can we prevent another?
~ Do languages become less complex with more new adult speakers? Research shows it’s not that simple
~ Don't believe the hype. Menopausal women don't all need to check – or increase – their testosterone levels
~ Friday essay: what do publishers' revisions and content warnings say about the moral purpose of literature?
~ Yes, climate change is bringing bushfires more often. But some ecosystems in Australia are suffering the most
~ Home insurance bills are soaring as climate risks grow. The government should step in
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter