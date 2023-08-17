Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands of migratory birds will make NZ landfall in spring – will they bring a deadly bird flu with them?

By Jemma Geoghegan, Professor and Webster Family Chair in Viral Pathogenesis, University of Otago
Nigel French, Distinguished Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Public Health, Massey University
The first sign of a new bird flu might be a dead seabird or marine mammal. Better surveillance of migratory birds and wildlife – and better public awareness – is crucial.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Escaping justice: A flawed investigative body fails to curb RCMP sexual misconduct
~ A carbon tax on investment income could be more fair and quickly make it less profitable to pollute − here's why
~ Doug Ford's Greenbelt scandal: The beginning of the end of his years in power?
~ A changing climate, growing human populations and widespread fires contributed to the last major extinction event − can we prevent another?
~ Do languages become less complex with more new adult speakers? Research shows it’s not that simple
~ Don't believe the hype. Menopausal women don't all need to check – or increase – their testosterone levels
~ Friday essay: what do publishers' revisions and content warnings say about the moral purpose of literature?
~ Yes, climate change is bringing bushfires more often. But some ecosystems in Australia are suffering the most
~ Home insurance bills are soaring as climate risks grow. The government should step in
~ The use of AI during the COVID-19 pandemic required adapting the technology to its context
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter