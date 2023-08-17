Tolerance.ca
Yes, climate change is bringing bushfires more often. But some ecosystems in Australia are suffering the most

By David Lindenmayer, Professor, The Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Chris Taylor, Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Maldwyn John Evans, Senior Research Fellow, Australian National University
Philip Zylstra, Adjunct Associate Professor at Curtin University, Research Associate at University of New South Wales, Curtin University
Fire frequency is increasing in all ecosystems studied. But in some places, fires were occurring so often it put entire ecosystems at risk of collapse.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
