Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian Schoolgirls Testify on Mandatory Hijab and Bullying

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Imam Nakha’i of the National Commission on Violence Against Women discussing the 120 mandatory hijab regulations, 73 of which are still in force, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August, 14, 2023.  © 2023 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch On Monday, Indonesia’s National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) held its first-ever hearing on the country’s mandatory hijab regulations, inviting two schoolgirls, six mothers, and two fathers to testify. Since first being introduced in West Sumatra in 2001, Indonesia has had 120 local mandatory hijab regulations, 73…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
