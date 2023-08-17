Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six books to read this Women In Translation month – recommended by our experts

By Beixi Li, PhD Candidate, Translation Studies, University of Bristol
Carol O'Sullivan, Associate Professor in Translation Studies, University of Bristol
Nicole Fayard, Associate Professor in French and Francophone Studies, University of Leicester
Olivia Hellewell, Assistant Professor in Peninsular Spanish and Translation Studies, University of Nottingham
August is Women in Translation month, so we asked some of our experts to recommend their favourite translated books.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but a starting point for you to go and discover more wonderful books by women from all over the world that have been translated into English.

1. Little Aunt Crane by Yan Geling, translated from Chinese by Esther Tyldesley


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ohio voters kept it easy to pass a constitutional amendment protecting abortion − but also for the majority to someday limit other rights
~ Mobile robots get a leg up from a more-is-better communications principle
~ NASA's Psyche mission to a metal world may reveal the mysteries of Earth's interior
~ What Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's canceled cage match says about masculine anxiety
~ 3 reasons we use graphic novels to teach math and physics
~ Potentially faulty data spotted in surveys of drug use and other behaviors among LGBQ youth
~ Images of Jesus have always been complex and contradictory − this class looks at how pop culture imagines him, from cartoons to musicals
~ Can coffee or a nap make up for sleep deprivation? A psychologist explains why there's no substitute for shut-eye
~ What Florida gets wrong about George Washington and the benefits he received from enslaving Black people
~ Ukraine war: gaining a bridgehead east of the Dnipro river would be a gamechanger for Kyiv – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter