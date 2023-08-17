Tolerance.ca
Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain

By Chris Newman, Research Associate, University of Oxford
Christina Buesching, Professor of Zoology, University of British Columbia
Dingzhen Liu, Professor of Zoo Animal Behaviour, Beijing Normal University
When Angela, a Malayan sun bear, stood up and waved to visitors to her enclosure at the Huangzhou Zoo in China on July 27, she became a social media sensation. Her build, posture and seemingly friendly gesture seemed so human that people speculated that she was actually a costumed performer. The talk gathered so much momentum, the zoo had to deny the claims. But that just goes to show how little people know about these fascinating animals.

Angela is an authentic…The Conversation


© The Conversation
