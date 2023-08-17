Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Ecowas military intervention could trigger 3 bad outcomes

By Olayinka Ajala, Senior lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Leeds Beckett University
The use of force to end the coup in Niger would come at great cost and cripple the regional fight against terrorism.The Conversation


