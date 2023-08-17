Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spain is the egg donation capital of Europe – here's what it's like to be a donor

By Anna Molas, Research Fellow in Anthropology, Autonomous University of Barcelona
As part of my research, I interviewed egg donors and doctors and also observed women in fertility clinics to get a better sense of what the process was actually like.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ahead of election, Pakistan introduces new laws to stifle dissent
~ Digital activist discusses why native Yoruba speakers should embrace their Indigenous language in online spaces
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese is determined to keep Labor’s eyes firmly focused on a second term
~ Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain
~ How gender inequality is hindering Japan's economic growth
~ Niger: Ecowas military intervention could trigger 3 bad outcomes
~ How biological differences between men and women alter immune responses – and affect women's health
~ National Cabinet’s new housing plan could fix our rental crisis and save renters billions
~ Kuwait: End discrimination against stateless Bidun children in their right to education
~ A peek into Taiwan's small Jewish community: Interview with Rabbi Cody Bahir
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter