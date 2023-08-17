Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How biological differences between men and women alter immune responses – and affect women's health

By Helen McGettrick, Reader in Inflammation and Vascular Biology, University of Birmingham
Asif Iqbal, Associate Professor in Inflammation Biology, University of Birmingham
Most people will have heard the term “man flu”, which refers to men’s perceived tendency to exaggerate the severity of a cold or a similar minor ailment.

What most people may not know is that, generally speaking, women mount stronger immune responses to infections than men. Men are more susceptible to infections from, for example, HIV, hepatitis B, and Plasmodium falciparum (the parasite responsible…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
