Human Rights Observatory

Kuwait: End discrimination against stateless Bidun children in their right to education

By Amnesty International
The Kuwaiti government is discriminating against native but stateless Bidun children by failing to provide them with equal and free education, Amnesty International said today as it releases a new report ahead of the start of the new school year.  The report, “I Don’t Have a Future”: Stateless Kuwaitis and the Right to Education, details […] The post Kuwait: End discrimination against stateless Bidun children in their right to education appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
