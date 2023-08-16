Tolerance.ca
Thick ones, pointy ones – how albatross beaks evolved to match their prey

By Jane Younger, Lecturer, Southern Ocean Vertebrate Ecology, University of Tasmania
David Hocking, Adjunct Research Associate, Monash University
Josh Tyler, Postgraduate Research Student, Department of Life Sciences, University of Bath
Just as Darwin’s finches evolved specialised beaks to target prey, 3D modelling of 61 museum specimens reveals albatross beaks vary in size and shape for different diets. They can also drink seawater.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
