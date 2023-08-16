Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 'memory wipe' for stem cells may be the key to better therapies

By Sam Buckberry, Telethon Kids Institute / Senior lecturer, ANU College of Health and Medicine, Australian National University
Stem cells could help regenerate diseased or damaged parts of the body – but first, scientists need to make the cells forget their own histories.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It's time business schools prepared their graduates for potential workplace misconduct
~ A green roof or rooftop solar? You can combine them in a biosolar roof, boosting both biodiversity and power output
~ ‘The first designers and models of this world’: attending the 2023 National Indigenous Fashion Awards
~ How hormones and the menstrual cycle can affect women with ADHD: 5 common questions
~ From the earliest years of his career, the young Rupert Murdoch ruthlessly pursued his interests
~ 'The world has changed': why Anthony Albanese must up the ante on climate policy at Labor's national conference
~ ‘Felt alienated by the men’s game’: how the culture of women’s sport has driven record Matildas viewership
~ It is not just heat waves — climate change is also a crisis of disconnection
~ Artificial intelligence can be used to design engaging and interactive public art
~ The Canadian government's poor track record on public consultations undermines its ability to regulate new technologies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter