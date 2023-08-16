Tolerance.ca
A green roof or rooftop solar? You can combine them in a biosolar roof, boosting both biodiversity and power output

By Peter Irga, ARC DECRA Fellow and Lecturer in Air and Noise Pollution, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Technology Sydney
Eamonn Wooster, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Gulbali Institute, Charles Sturt University
Fraser R Torpy, Director, Plants and Environmental Quality Research Group, University of Technology Sydney
Jack Rojahn, PhD Candidate, Institute for Applied Ecology, University of Canberra
Robert Fleck, Research Scientist, School of Life Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
A new study shows we can maximise the benefits of green roofs and rooftop solar systems by putting them together on the one roof.The Conversation


