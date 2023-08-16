‘The first designers and models of this world’: attending the 2023 National Indigenous Fashion Awards
By Peter McNeil, Distinguished Professor of Design History, UTS, University of Technology Sydney
Treena Clark, Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Indigenous Research Fellow, Faculty of Design, Architecture and Building, University of Technology Sydney
People in the First Nations fashion industry see their work contributing to cultural tradition, economics and cultural sustainability, and blak pride and storytelling.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 16, 2023