How hormones and the menstrual cycle can affect women with ADHD: 5 common questions
By Tamara May, Psychologist and Research Associate in the Department of Paediatrics, Monash University
Caroline Gurvich, Associate Professor and Clinical Neuropsychologist, Monash University
Mark Bellgrove, Professor in Cognitive Neuroscience, Director of Research, Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, Monash University
Have you noticed that your levels of attention may slightly change during your menstrual cycle?
This may be particularly noticeable for women and people assigned female at birth with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). They have differences in their ability to easily focus and sustain their attention. There may be times during their menstrual cycle when it seems harder to plan, organise and focus their attention. And they may find their ADHD medication doesn’t seem to work as well.
Very little research has explored the interaction between
- Wednesday, August 16, 2023