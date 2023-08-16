It is not just heat waves — climate change is also a crisis of disconnection
By Kiffer George Card, Assistant Professor in Health Sciences, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Kalysha Closson, Adjunct Professor and Post Doctoral Fellow, Faculty of Health Sciences
Dealing with climate change requires us to address not just our carbon emissions but also the disconnection with ourselves and our planet which fuels ecological destruction.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 16, 2023