Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From the Field: The secret life of Venezuelan migrants in Curaçao

A Venezuelan woman has been talking about how she made a perilous journey across the Caribbean Sea to the tourist island of Curaçao and how she is now forced to live a secretive existence due to her illegal status.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Where will Trump go on trial first? How federal and state prosecutors and judges work out conflicts
~ Why bilinguals may have a memory advantage – new research
~ First Person: Family death ‘turning point’ in South Sudanese humanitarian’s life
~ Jordan's fight for online freedom of expression
~ Meet two Jamaican disability advocates who want vulnerable communities to become climate resilient
~ Ukraine war: drones are changing the conflict – both on the frontline and beyond
~ Understanding why burning the Qur’an isn't illegal in Sweden means looking at the country's long-held commitment to freedom of expression
~ Why moths might be more efficient pollinators than bees and butterflies
~ More than half of life on Earth is found in soil – here's why that's important
~ World Wrestling Entertainment has long profited from racial stereotypes – it's time for change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter