Human Rights Observatory

Understanding why burning the Qur’an isn't illegal in Sweden means looking at the country's long-held commitment to freedom of expression

By Mårten Schultz, Professor of Civil Law, Stockholm University
To people outside Sweden it may seem surprising that police have, on several recent occasions, granted people express permission to burn copies of the Qur’an in public. The incidents have caused upset and triggered a significant debate about the far right co-opting the right to free speech to spread hate for political gain.

But the fact that permits have been granted for these acts does not mean that Swedish authorities celebrate the message or even endorse it. Rather, it reflects the central role freedom of expression plays in the national constitution.

To fully understand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
