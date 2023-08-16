Tolerance.ca
Why moths might be more efficient pollinators than bees and butterflies

By Fiona Mathews, Professor of Environmental Biology, University of Sussex
Max Anderson, South West Landscape Officer for Butterfly Conservation
If you’ve ever felt underestimated and ignored, spare a thought for your local moths. Honeybees, bumblebees and butterflies are almost synonomous with pollination. People love them for their intimate relationship with flowers – we can’t grow a lot of our food or enjoy the sight of fragile springtime blossom without them. But our recent research showed moths may actually be more efficient pollinators.

Almost all scientific research on pollinators happens during the day, which means we know little about what happens at night. So we designed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
