Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian women ensure they get the best possible healthcare by managing unequal power relations with men

By Ogochukwu Udenigwe, Doctoral Candidate, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Nigeria is a patriarchal society. Authority is vested in men, who tend to exert power and control over women in various spheres of life. This has an impact on women’s health and decisions about their healthcare.

Women’s health is affected not only by medical conditions and childbearing, but also by cultural behaviour and traditions. Social factors such as gendered access to healthcare or employment also affect people’s capacity to lead healthy lives.

The Nigerian feminist scholar Obioma Nnaemeka has described feminism in an African context as a matter of


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -
