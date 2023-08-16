Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Homes for Ukraine was a shining example of public generosity – but it might not work for other populations

By Kate Garbers, Senior Research Fellow in Policy Evidence and Survivor Support, Rights Lab, University of Nottingham
Audrey Lumley-Sapanski, Assistant Professor of Geography, Colorado Mesa University
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced at least 12 million Ukrainians to flee their homes. Many of these refugees have moved elsewhere in Europe, including to the UK, where the government offered specialised visa routes and programmes. One was the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which matched Ukrainian refugees with British host families. Over 100,000 Britons registered their interest in hosting within a day…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
