Human Rights Observatory

A new climate law in the Balearic Islands will protect the wellbeing of present and future generations - if such thing can be defined

By Morten Fibieger Byskov, Teaching Fellow, Utrecht University
Jeroen Hopster, Assistant Professor in Ethics, Utrecht University
Júlia Isern Bennassar, Sustainability Lawyer, Utrecht University
The Balearic islands have passed a pioneering law protecting the well-being of present and future generations. Can it be successful?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
