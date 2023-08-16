Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are Europeans really democrats?

By Pierre Bréchon, Professeur émérite de science politique, Sciences Po Grenoble, Auteurs historiques The Conversation France
In France, the year 2022 saw the government repeatedly resort to Article 49.3 of the constitution to force unpopular reforms through parliament. The date of 16 March, in particular, marked the 100th time under France’s Fifth Republic that the executive chose to use these special powers. With this in mind, many French people now perceive their political system as undemocratic. Elsewhere in Europe, several countries have gone on to develop more or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First Person: Family death ‘turning point’ in South Sudanese humanitarian’s life
~ Jordan's fight for online freedom of expression
~ Meet two Jamaican disability advocates who want vulnerable communities to become climate resilient
~ Ukraine war: drones are changing the conflict – both on the frontline and beyond
~ Understanding why burning the Qur’an isn't illegal in Sweden means looking at the country's long-held commitment to freedom of expression
~ Why moths might be more efficient pollinators than bees and butterflies
~ More than half of life on Earth is found in soil – here's why that's important
~ World Wrestling Entertainment has long profited from racial stereotypes – it's time for change
~ A-level results 2023: what to do if your grades aren't what you hoped
~ Nigerian women ensure they get the best possible healthcare by managing unequal power relations with men
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter