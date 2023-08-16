Tolerance.ca
Is climate change really a reason not to have children? Here's four reasons why it's not that simple

By Martin Sticker, Lecturer in Ethics, University of Bristol
Felix Pinkert, Tenure-track Assistant Professor, Universität Wien
In 2009, statistician Paul Murtaugh and climate scientist Michael Schlax calculated that having just one child in a high-emitting country such as the United States will add around 10,000 tonnes of CO₂ to the atmosphere. That’s five times the emissions an average parent produces in their entire lifetime.

The reason this number is so large is because offspring are likely to have children themselves, perpetuating emissions for many generations to come.

Read complete article

