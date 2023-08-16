Tolerance.ca
As the mental health crisis in children and teens worsens, the dire shortage of mental health providers is preventing young people from getting the help they need

By Steven Berkowitz, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Millions of young people in the US are suffering, whether from abuse at home, pressure from social media or exposure to violence. But navigating the mental health care system can be disheartening.The Conversation


