Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not all mental health apps are helpful. Experts explain the risks, and how to choose one wisely

By Jeannie Marie Paterson, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Nicholas T. Van Dam, Associate Professor, School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Piers Gooding, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Disability Research Initiative, The University of Melbourne
There are thousands of mental health apps available on the app market, offering services including meditation, mood tracking and counselling, among others. You would think such “health” and “wellbeing” apps – which often present as solutions for conditions such as anxiety and sleeplessness – would have been rigorously tested and verified. But this isn’t necessarily the case.

In fact, many may be taking your money and data in return for a service that does nothing for your mental…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Even in a housing crisis, Australians can’t get enough of renovation stories on TV. Why?
~ The government has released its action plans to end violence against women and children. Will they be enough?
~ Giant old trees are still being logged in Tasmanian forests. We must find ways of better protecting them
~ View from The Hill: Albanese unveils boosted housing target and incentive payments ahead of Labor national conference
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli authorities should release Walid Daqqah immediately
~ Global: Ruling in favor of activists in US climate lawsuit sets historic human rights-based precedent
~ New data reveal US space economy's output is shrinking – an economist explains in 3 charts
~ Young people with disability have poorer mental health when they are unemployed – funding should tackle job barriers
~ Critics of ‘degrowth’ economics say it’s unworkable – but from an ecologist's perspective, it’s inevitable
~ 3 ways the Victorian government’s bail reforms fall short – and why it must embrace 'Poccum's Law'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter