Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even in a housing crisis, Australians can’t get enough of renovation stories on TV. Why?

By Ella Jeffery, Lecturer in Creative Writing, Griffith University
How does the average viewer relate to homes being turned into mansions? Well, most of us have a dream home, with home makeovers often also offering the promise of self-improvement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Not all mental health apps are helpful. Experts explain the risks, and how to choose one wisely
~ The government has released its action plans to end violence against women and children. Will they be enough?
~ Giant old trees are still being logged in Tasmanian forests. We must find ways of better protecting them
~ View from The Hill: Albanese unveils boosted housing target and incentive payments ahead of Labor national conference
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli authorities should release Walid Daqqah immediately
~ Global: Ruling in favor of activists in US climate lawsuit sets historic human rights-based precedent
~ New data reveal US space economy's output is shrinking – an economist explains in 3 charts
~ Young people with disability have poorer mental health when they are unemployed – funding should tackle job barriers
~ Critics of ‘degrowth’ economics say it’s unworkable – but from an ecologist's perspective, it’s inevitable
~ 3 ways the Victorian government’s bail reforms fall short – and why it must embrace 'Poccum's Law'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter