The government has released its action plans to end violence against women and children. Will they be enough?
By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre; Professor of Social Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Marie Segrave, Associate Professor, Criminology, Monash University
Silke Meyer, Professor of Social Work; Leneen Forde Chair in Child & Family Research, Griffith University
While the actions outlined in the plans are admirable, achieving the set targets will require a significant increase in urgency and funding.
- Wednesday, August 16, 2023