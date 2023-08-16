Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Albanese unveils boosted housing target and incentive payments ahead of Labor national conference

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced $3 billion in incentives for states and territories and a boosted target for the number of homes to be built, in a package aimed at alleviating Australia’s housing crisis.

A Wednesday national cabinet meeting in Brisbane also advanced work on renters’ rights. But there will be no rent freeze or caps, as demanded by the Greens.



National cabinet agreed on a new national target to build 1.2 million “new, well located homes” over the five years from July 1 next year. The National Housing Accord target was one million…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
