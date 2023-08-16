Tolerance.ca
Israel/OPT: Israeli authorities should release Walid Daqqah immediately

By Amnesty International
The Israeli authorities should release Walid Daqqah, a terminally ill Palestinian prisoner, so he can access specialist medical care and spend his remaining time with his family, Amnesty International said today. Walid Daqqah, 62, suffers from chronic lung disease and bone marrow cancer, and the clinic at Israel’s Ayalon Prison is ill-equipped to deal with his conditions. […] The post Israel/OPT: Israeli authorities should release Walid Daqqah immediately  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


