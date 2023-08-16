Young people with disability have poorer mental health when they are unemployed – funding should tackle job barriers
By Marissa Shields, Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Tania King, Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
Research shows nearly 20% of the poorer mental health reported by young adults with disability could be alleviated by helping those who want to work into jobs.
- Tuesday, August 15, 2023