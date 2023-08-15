Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What we get wrong about self-esteem: It's built through actions, not words

By Simon Sherry, Clinical Psychologist and Professor in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, Dalhousie University
We often think of self-esteem as either high or low, but the level of your self-esteem might be less important than the stability of your self-esteem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Keep pressuring Taliban amid ‘unparalleled assault’ on women’s rights
~ Labour's promise of paid parental leave for partners is 'the right thing to do' – but NZ could still do better
~ Black female prosecutors like Fani Willis face the unequal burden of both racist and sexist attacks
~ Zoom's scrapped proposal to mine user data causes concern about our virtual and private Indigenous Knowledge
~ Online outrage can benefit brands that take stances on social issues
~ Curious Kids: how do black holes pull in light?
~ Can a Buddhist eat meat? It's complicated
~ Boosting maternity leave payments would help the economy, not just parents
~ 5 ways to protect your voice while barracking for the Matildas – and how to treat a hoarse voice after
~ It's Australia versus England in sport once again - but why does it feel different this time?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter