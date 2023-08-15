Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zoom's scrapped proposal to mine user data causes concern about our virtual and private Indigenous Knowledge

By Andrew Wiebe, PhD Student, Information, University of Toronto
In-person collaboration between Indigenous communities has been aided by information technologies like Zoom. However, recent attempts to mine personal data raise concerns about data ownership.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labour's promise of paid parental leave for partners is 'the right thing to do' – but NZ could still do better
~ Black female prosecutors like Fani Willis face the unequal burden of both racist and sexist attacks
~ Online outrage can benefit brands that take stances on social issues
~ Curious Kids: how do black holes pull in light?
~ Can a Buddhist eat meat? It's complicated
~ Boosting maternity leave payments would help the economy, not just parents
~ 5 ways to protect your voice while barracking for the Matildas – and how to treat a hoarse voice after
~ It's Australia versus England in sport once again - but why does it feel different this time?
~ Connection, camaraderie and belonging: why the Matildas could be making you a sports fan for the very first time
~ How our complex relationship with heat inhibits climate action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter