Human Rights Observatory

It's Australia versus England in sport once again - but why does it feel different this time?

By Ben Wellings, Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations, Monash University
So here we are again. It’s Australia versus England in a major sporting contest – as if the Ashes, netball, rugby and not forgetting darts weren’t enough.

But something feels different with this fixture. The match in question is, of course, the semi-final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Unless you have been living under a rock for the past three weeks, you will have noticed that cup fever has gripped the land. Even long-haul…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
